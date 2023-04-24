MLB commissioner ‘sorry’ for Oakland baseball fans

NEW YORK (AP) — Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred says he feels “sorry for the fans in Oakland” about the Athletics’ plans to relocate to Las Vegas but denies claims by Oakland’s mayor that the franchise used negotiations with the city as leverage.

Manfred discussed the plans Monday during a meeting with the Associated Press Sports Editors, adding that he believes the last-place A’s can field a more competitive team in Nevada.

The franchise announced last week it has signed a binding agreement to purchase land for a new retractable roof ballpark close to the Las Vegas Strip after being unable to construct a new venue in the Bay Area. The A’s had been trying to escape the run-down Oakland Coliseum for years, exploring options in Fremont and San Jose before shifting focus to Oakland’s waterfront.