 | Mon, Apr 24, 2023
Menu Search Log in

MLB commissioner ‘sorry’ for Oakland baseball fans

With news that the Oakland Athletics have a deal in place to move to Las Vegas, MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred expressed sympathy for Oakland's fans, but denied the city's contention that owners had planned to move all along.

By

Sports

April 24, 2023 - 1:33 PM

The Oakland Athletics and the Arizona Diamondbacks at RingCentral Coliseum in Oakland, California. Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images/TNS

NEW YORK (AP) — Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred says he feels “sorry for the fans in Oakland” about the Athletics’ plans to relocate to Las Vegas but denies claims by Oakland’s mayor that the franchise used negotiations with the city as leverage.

Manfred discussed the plans Monday during a meeting with the Associated Press Sports Editors, adding that he believes the last-place A’s can field a more competitive team in Nevada.

The franchise announced last week it has signed a binding agreement to purchase land for a new retractable roof ballpark close to the Las Vegas Strip after being unable to construct a new venue in the Bay Area. The A’s had been trying to escape the run-down Oakland Coliseum for years, exploring options in Fremont and San Jose before shifting focus to Oakland’s waterfront.

Related
November 9, 2022
June 11, 2020
April 22, 2020
November 20, 2019
Most Popular