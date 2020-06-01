Menu Search Log in

MLB players offer 114-game season, no more pay cuts

Major League Baseball players are not willing to take additional pay cuts if the 2020 season starts in their response to MLB owners.

June 1, 2020 - 9:50 AM

The Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez (13) is greeted by Alcides Escobar after Perez scored on a two-run double by Hunter Dozier against the Detroit Tigers at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., on Aug. 28, 2018. Photo by John Sleezer/Kansas City Star/TNS

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball players ignored claims by clubs that they need to take additional pay cuts, instead proposing they receive a far higher percentage of salaries and a commit to a longer schedule as part of a counteroffer to start the coronavirus-delayed season.

Players proposed a 114-game regular season Sunday, up from 82 in management’s offer, a person familiar with the plan told The Associated Press. Done that way, the World Series could extend past Thanksgiving.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because no details were announced.

