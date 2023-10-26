 | Fri, Oct 27, 2023
MLB rules changing playoffs

The first MLB postseason with the pitch clock and larger bases translated to the postseason where stolen bases and batting averages were also up for all times. Game times were also down, similar from the entire regular season.

October 26, 2023 - 3:46 PM

Philadelphia Phillies starter Aaron Nola reacts after Arizona Diamondbacks left fielder Tommy Pham hits a solo home run for a 1-0 lead in Game Six of the National League Championship Series, Monday, Oct. 23, 2023, at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia. (Yong Kim/The Philadelphia Inquirer/TNS)

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Stolen bases and batting averages are up and game times are down in the first postseason with the pitch clock and larger bases.

There have been an average of 1.4 steals per game through the League Championship Series, up from 0.8 through last year’s LCS. The Arizona Diamondbacks, who play the Texas Rangers in the World Series beginning Friday, lead all postseason teams with 1.6 steals per game.

The overall postseason batting average has climbed from .213 to .241, and batting average for left-handed hitters has risen from .217 to .244 in the first year with defensive shift limits, although with the small sample size, any changes may be an aberration.

