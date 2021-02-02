Menu Search Log in

MLB season to start on time; players reject shorter schedule

Major League Baseball players voted down a proposal from the league's owners to delay and shorten the upcoming 2021 season. MLB proposed moving back Opening Day to April 28, and cutting the season from 162 games to 154 games.

February 2, 2021 - 9:57 AM

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Tampa Bay Rays stand for the national anthem prior to game three of the 2020 World Series in Arlington, Texas. Photo by Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times / TNS

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball will proceed with an on-time start to spring training and the season after players rejected a plan Monday night to delay reporting by a more than a month.

“In light of the MLBPA’s rejection of our proposal, and their refusal to counter our revised offer this afternoon, we are moving forward and instructing our clubs to report for an on-time start to spring training and the championship season, subject to reaching an agreement on health and safety protocols,” MLB said in a statement.

“We were able to complete a 2020 season through Herculean efforts and sacrifices made by our players, club staff and MLB staff to protect one another,” MLB said. “We will do so again, together, as we work towards playing another safe and entertaining season in 2021.”

