MLB talks continue

Negotiators met for the fifth straight day with no sign of progress.

February 25, 2022 - 5:44 PM

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — With just 3½ days left until Major League Baseball’s deadline for a deal that would ensure a 162-game season, negotiators met for the fifth straight day during a week with no sign of significant progress.

Union head Tony Clark led a delegation of players into Roger Dean Stadium shortly before 1 p.m. Friday, a group that included Max Scherzer, Andew Miller and Zack Britton from the union’s eight-man executive subcommittee.

On the 86th day of baseball’s ninth work stoppage, its first since 1995, the sides remained far apart on many key economic issues: luxury tax thresholds and rates, the minimum salary and the size of a bonus pool for pre-arbitration players.

