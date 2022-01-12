MLB talks to resume

 | Wed, Jan 12, 2022
With spring training right around the corner, MLB and the players association are set to meet this week for the first time in a month in hopes of coming to an agreement to end the lockout.

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball and the players’ association are scheduled to meet Thursday in the first negotiations between the parties since labor talks broke off Dec. 1.

The planning of the meeting was disclosed Tuesday to The Associated Press by a person familiar with the negotiations who spoke on condition of anonymity because no announcement was made.

MLB has been preparing a new proposal for the union, several people familiar with the talks have said. The meeting will end a 42-day gap between economic talks, with negotiations limited to peripheral issues.

