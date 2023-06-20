MLB to stage Negro League game

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball staged a Negro Leagues tribute game at Rickwood Field in Birmingham, Alabama, on June 20, 2024, between the San Francisco Giants and the St. Louis Cardinals.

The 10,800-seat stadium, opened in 1910, is the oldest professional ballpark in the U.S. and a National Historic Site. The stadium was home to the Birmingham Black Barons from 1924-60.

The game will honor Hall of Famer Willie Mays, a Birmingham native who began his professional career with the team in 1948.