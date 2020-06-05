Menu Search Log in

MLS players worry over safety as return nears

Major League Soccer has plans for a Florida tournament, but with players returning to their clubs, some still worry over COVID-19 threats.

June 5, 2020 - 3:10 PM

Atlanta United captain Jeff Larentowicz hoists the trophy, celebrating a 3-2 victory against Club America to win the Campeones Cup on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Photo by Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution/TNS

ATLANTA (AP) — The first day of small group training for Atlanta United and three other MLS teams was accompanied by ongoing worries from veteran defender Jeff Larentowicz about plans for a MLS tournament in Florida.

The first-day participation was voluntary and there was no contact as social distancing continued to protect players during the coronavirus pandemic.

That soon will change. Major League Soccer on Thursday said teams may resume training.

