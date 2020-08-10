Modified mayhem at Humboldt

HUMBOLDT — Open Wheel Modified Dirt Racing began life as a single class of race cars, designed as a budget option for “ordinary” drivers to compete in a more challenging class of competition than full body race cars of the period.

My, how they have evolved.

Modifieds now compete in international touring groups such as the United States Modified Touring Series (USMTS), usually known as “A” Mods, and then progress to various “economy” classes in different regions of the country, such as Humboldt Speedway’s “B” Mods and Midwest Mods.