Morant injured as Grizzlies win

The Memphis Grizzlies picked up a key road victory over the New Jersey Nets Monday, even though Ja Morant, reigning NBA Rookie of the Year, exited with a sprained ankle.

December 29, 2020 - 8:28 AM

NEW YORK (AP) — Ja Morant exited with a sprained ankle but the Memphis Grizzlies earned their first victory of the season without him, outlasting the short-handed Brooklyn Nets 116-111 in overtime Monday night.

The reigning NBA Rookie of the Year was wheeled to the back of the arena late in the first half after hurting his left ankle when he leaped to block a shot by Timothé Luwawu-Cabarrot and landed on the Nets forward’s foot. Morant rejoined his teammates on the bench in the second half with his foot in a walking boot.

He watched Brandon Clarke score the go-ahead basket on a follow shot with 41 seconds left in overtime before the Grizzlies put it away with free throws.

