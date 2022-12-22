 | Thu, Dec 22, 2022
Mourners celebrate Wahl’s legacy

Renowned sportswriter Grant Wahl was remembered for more than his words at a ceremony Wednesday, which drew hundreds of mourners from across the country.

December 22, 2022

In this file photo from April 8, 2014, Sports Illustrated's Grant Wahl speaks on a panel discussion at the 2014 Kicking + Screening Soccer Film Festival New York, presented by Budweiser in New York City. Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Budweiser/TNS

NEW YORK (AP) — Grant Wahl was remembered for his peripatetic life as a sportswriter, pursuit of social justice and lasting impact on family, friends and people he mentored.

Wahl died at age 49 from aortic aneurysm on Dec. 10 while covering a World Cup match in Qatar. A two-hour celebration of his life at The Times Center on Wednesday drew several hundred people, including colleagues and soccer officials.

“Grant and I were really just kids when we met at Princeton,” said his wife, Dr. Celine Gounder, her voice cracking at times. “I was 18. He was 21. In many ways, we finished growing up together. … He hadn’t traveled the world, yet. In fact, he’d only been out of the country twice at that point, both times to Argentina. But as much as I made fun of his provincial palette back in those days, there was something worldly about him, this curiosity he had about the world.”

