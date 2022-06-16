 | Thu, Jun 16, 2022
Move could reclassify private schools

More than 60% of the KSHSAA member districts voted in favor of a proposal that would bump up some private schools to a higher classification if they prove win a multitude of state titles or meet population or socioeconomic criteria. The matter now goes to the Kansas Board of Education and and to the State Legislature, which as the final say.

June 16, 2022 - 2:55 PM

Iola High’s TJ Taylor takes a lead off of second base in a 2021 Class 4A regional playoff game against Bishop Miege, which rallied late for a 3-2 win, and later went on to the win the state title. Register file photo

A proposal that would reclassify some private schools across Kansas for postseasaon sports passed its latest hurdle Wednesday.

The Kansas State High School Activities Association member districts overwhelmingly approved the measure Wednesday, which would reclassify some private schools based on the number of state championships they’ve won over the past five years, plus other population and socioeconomic factors.

More than 61% of the KSHSAA’s districts supported the proposal, 216 to 139. Iola-USD 257 was among the districts in favor.

