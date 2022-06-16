Move could reclassify private schools

A proposal that would reclassify some private schools across Kansas for postseasaon sports passed its latest hurdle Wednesday.

The Kansas State High School Activities Association member districts overwhelmingly approved the measure Wednesday, which would reclassify some private schools based on the number of state championships they’ve won over the past five years, plus other population and socioeconomic factors.

More than 61% of the KSHSAA’s districts supported the proposal, 216 to 139. Iola-USD 257 was among the districts in favor.