 | Tue, Aug 31, 2021
Murray left fuming after U.S. Open loss

Andy Murray, who last won the U.S. Open a decade ago before injuries largely derailed his tennis career, fell in the opening round of this year's tournament Monday. But more than the defeat, Murray was angered by what he said was gamesmanship by his 23-year-old opponent, Stefanos Tsitsipas, during the match.

August 31, 2021 - 8:59 AM

Andy Murray of the United Kingdom serves against Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece during their men's singles first-round match on Day One of the 2021 US Open Monday. Photo by Elsa / Getty Images / TNS

NEW YORK (AP) — Andy Murray is aware that Stefanos Tsitsipas has a growing reputation for pushing the boundaries when it comes to taking breaks during a match. Murray expected that to be an issue during their first-round match at the U.S. Open — and, when it was, that didn’t sit well. Not at all.

Murray figures there was enough for him to deal with in Monday’s high heat and humidity: He’s 34. He’s got an artificial hip. He’s ranked 112th after a series of health issues. At one point, he tumbled to the ground, losing his balance in sweat-soaked shoes and leaving splotches on the blue court from his soggy clothing.

So as the contest stretched to almost five hours, Murray did not appreciate that Tsitsipas took a medical timeout after the third set and made a lengthy visit to the locker room after the fourth. Following an entertaining, back-and-forth 2-6, 7-6 (7), 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 loss to Tsitsipas, Murray complained about what he considered unfair gamesmanship by the French Open runner-up and announced: “I lost respect for him.”

