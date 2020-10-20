Menu Search Log in

Murray shines as Cardinals roll past Cowboys, 38-10

Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray had an opportunity to play his first pro game at Dallas's AT&T Stadium Monday. The result was the same as his first six games there as high-schooler and a collegian: a winner.

October 20, 2020 - 9:57 AM

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) reaches for the first down as Dallas Cowboys safety Donovan Wilson (37) closes in on him Monday. Photo by Vernon Bryant / The Dallas Morning News / TNS

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Maybe Kyler Murray will lose a game on the home field of the Dallas Cowboys one of these days.

It wasn’t going to be on a night when the Arizona quarterback watched the star running back of his hometown team have another night of fumble-itis.

Murray accounted for three touchdowns in his first game back home as a pro, Ezekiel Elliott set up the visiting team’s first two TDs with fumbles and the Cardinals beat the Dallas Cowboys 38-10 on Monday night.

