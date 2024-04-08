Mustang baseball earns key split at Santa Fe Trail

CARBONDALE — Friday’s doubleheader at Santa Fe Trail — which returned nearly its entire starting lineup from last season’s third-place team in the state — gives Iola High head coach Levi Ashmore a good barometer on how high the ceiling is for the Mustangs this spring.

Turns out, it’s pretty darned high.

While the Mustangs could not come back after a controversial call in the opener sparked an early two-run Santa Fe Trail rally, and subsequent 3-1 defeat, Iola rebounded nicely in Game 2.

The Mustangs applied pressure up and down the lineup and withstood a late Santa Fe Trail rally, winning, 5-4.