 | Mon, Apr 08, 2024
Mustang baseball earns key split at Santa Fe Trail

Iola High's Mustangs could not come back in its opener at Santa Fe Trail, dropping a tough 3-1 decision Friday. But Iola rebounded nicely, winning 5-4 in the nightcap against the highly regarded Chargers.

Sports

April 8, 2024 - 11:55 AM

Iola High's Nick Bauer bats in a game earlier this season. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

CARBONDALE — Friday’s doubleheader at Santa Fe Trail — which returned nearly its entire starting lineup from last season’s third-place team in the state — gives Iola High head coach Levi Ashmore a good barometer on how high the ceiling is for the Mustangs this spring.

Turns out, it’s pretty darned high.

While the Mustangs could not come back after a controversial call in the opener sparked an early two-run Santa Fe Trail rally, and subsequent 3-1 defeat, Iola rebounded nicely in Game 2.

The Mustangs applied pressure up and down the lineup and withstood a late Santa Fe Trail rally, winning, 5-4.

