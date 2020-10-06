Mustang JV falls in heartbreaker

Iola High’s junior varsity football team kept the home crowd on the edge of its seats to the bitter end Monday, but could not pull off a comeback victory for its efforts.

The Mustangs dropped a 22-20 decision to visiting Anderson County after the Bulldogs scored on a 2-yard touchdown with 2:15 left and then completed an unlikely 2-point pass — the ball was deflected by a Mustang defender before Anderson County’s Jorel Nicolas dove and snared it inches from the ground — to take a 22-20 lead.

Iola had two chances to come back, but an interception ended the first attempt, forcing Iola to use all of its timeouts on defense.