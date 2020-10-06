Menu Search Log in

Mustang JV falls in heartbreaker

A late touchdown and two-point conversion was enough for visiting Anderson County to defeat the Iola High junior varsity football team Monday.

October 6, 2020 - 9:55 AM

Iola High’s Damian Wacker eludes an Anderson County defender in the Mustang junior varsity 22-20 loss Monday. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

Iola High’s junior varsity football team kept the home crowd on the edge of its seats to the bitter end Monday, but could not pull off a comeback victory for its efforts.

The Mustangs dropped a 22-20 decision to visiting Anderson County after the Bulldogs scored on a 2-yard touchdown with 2:15 left and then completed an unlikely 2-point pass — the ball was deflected by a Mustang defender before Anderson County’s Jorel Nicolas dove and snared it inches from the ground — to take a 22-20 lead.

Iola had two chances to come back, but an interception ended the first attempt, forcing Iola to use all of its timeouts on defense.

