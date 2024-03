A trio of Iola High hoopsters earned postseason accolades for their work on the basketball court this season.

Iola’s Cortland Carson, Landon Weide and Keira Fawson earned All-Pioneer League recognition, coaches announced Monday, upon the conclusion of the 2023-24 basketball campaign.

Carson, a junior, earned first-team honors on the boys side. Seniors Weide and Fawson earned second-team honors on the boys and girls sides, respectively.