Mustang volleyball continues upward trend

Iola High’s Mustangs proved to be quick learners this week.

The IHS volleyball team took head coach Amanda Holman’s lessons to heart in practice in the run-up to Thursday’s triangular with visiting Eureka and Fredonia.

Fredonia senior Harlee Blackwell had been a particularly painful thorn in Iola’s side last weekend when the two teams met at a tournament in Burlington.

Then, Iola never could resolve Blackwell’s blasts and fell in straight sets. “She really ate us up on Saturday,” Holman said.

Fast forward to Thursday, where Iola was considerably more effective on defense.

“We prepared how to beat a single block,” Holloway explained. “We also prepared to stay in (and defend) and not duck out.”

The new approach worked to a T, as Iola cruised to a 25-15 and 25-21 victory.

That came after the Mustangs dominated Eureka, rolling to 25-12 and 25-7 wins in their opening match.

Aside from the defense, Holloway said the key to Iola’s improved play comes from its service game.

Iola High’s Mariah Jelinek receives the ball Thursday. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register Iola high’s Jordyn Spillman goes up for a hit in a junior varsity match Thursday. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register 2 photos

With aggressive serves keeping the opponents off balance, the Mustangs have been even more effective at setting up its hitters like Alana Mader and Reese Curry.

The duo combined for 35 kills on the night, versus only five errors.

“We’ve worked on defense a lot,” Holman said. “We have not peaked yet, but we’re in an upward direction.”

Mader, who was recognized at the end of the evening for delivering her 500th career kill, agreed.

“We’ve lost some matches we shouldn’t have,” Mader said. “I really feel like every game from now on, we should win.”

Sophomore Dally Curry’s serving gave Iola an early lift, as the Mustangs rattled off eight straight points to take control in the first set against Erie. She did even better with a 10-point run in the second.