Mustang Weide takes All-Pioneer League honors

The Pioneer League basketball honors for this past winter were announced over the weekend.

Iola High junior Landon Weide took All-Pioneer League Second Team for his play on the court.

“Landon was the most important player on our team,” said Iola head coach Luke Bycroft. “His biggest impact has been his calmness and understanding of the game. He knows what needs to be done. He is one of the most unselfish players I’ve ever had and I wish we could get him to shoot more. He is always busy trying to run our offense and set up his teammates.”