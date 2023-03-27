 | Mon, Mar 27, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Mustang Weide takes All-Pioneer League honors

A member of the Iola High boys basketball team, Landon Weide, earned All-Pioneer League Second Team honors for his play on the court this past winter. The junior guard served as the Mustangs most reliable ball handler all season long.

By

Sports

March 27, 2023 - 1:47 PM

Iola's Landon Weide. Photo by Quinn Burkitt

The Pioneer League basketball honors for this past winter were announced over the weekend. 

Iola High junior Landon Weide took All-Pioneer League Second Team for his play on the court. 

“Landon was the most important player on our team,” said Iola head coach Luke Bycroft. “His biggest impact has been his calmness and understanding of the game. He knows what needs to be done. He is one of the most unselfish players I’ve ever had and I wish we could get him to shoot more. He is always busy trying to run our offense and set up his teammates.”

Related
March 14, 2022
June 2, 2021
March 12, 2021
March 13, 2020
Most Popular