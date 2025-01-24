Mustangs advance to War on 54 title game

Yes, it’s only been two games, and yes, there’s still half a season to play.

But Iola High’s girls may be turning a corner.

The Mustangs put together arguably one of their most complete games of the season Thursday, taking the early lead against St. Paul and never looking back in a 58-42 victory.

The win, in the War on 54 Midseason Tournament Semifinal, put Iola in Friday’s championship game against Cherryvale. (Results were unavailable by press time.)

Thursday’s matchup featured a little bit of everything Mustang head coach Kelsey Johnson wants to see from her lineup.

There was plenty of aggression on offense, some gritty defense, lights-out free throw shooting, “and our rebounding was huge,” Johnson said. “We just never let up.”

Perhaps most importantly, Iola stayed on an even keel amid a barrage of St. Paul charges, particularly in the second half.

“This is one of the first games we’ve had this year that we kept our cool when the other team tried to come back,” Johnson said.

Senior Elza Clift got things started with a pair of 3-pointers, and Iola pulled ahead 17-13 after one.

“She’s always been great on defense, and she’s really been creating a lot of offense,” Johnson said. “We know she’s capable of doing that. Those 3s were big.”

Harper Desmarteau and Reese Curry took on the scoring mantle in the second quarter, combining to score 13 of Iola’s 14 points.

The Mustangs led by as many as 14 before a pair of late St. Paul buckets sliced the deficit to 31-21.

The Indians weren’t intent on going away quietly. Sophomore Ava Dent drained a pair of 3-pointers, while Megan Doherty also hit from downtown.

But Iola’s Desmarteau, Curry and Zoie Hesse kept things in order for the Mustangs, who still maintained a 48-36 lead headed into the fourth quarter.

The Indians’ pressure limited Iola’s scoring from the field down the stretch — Curry had the team’s only field goal in the fourth.