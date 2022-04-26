Mustangs earn split in twin bill

OLATHE — After a few hiccups spoiled a furious comeback in their opening game Monday, Iola High’s Mustangs hit their stride in Game 2.

Iola was at Olathe’s Heritage Christian Academy in a game added to the schedule late last week. And after the playing surface at Iola’s Riverside Park was deemed too wet earlier in the day, the setting was moved to Olathe.

The host Chargers took advantage of some fielding misadventures to take leads of 5-0 and 11-3 before Iola plated seven in the bottom of the sixth to cut the gap to 11-10.