 | Wed, Apr 26, 2023
Mustangs fall at Parsons

The Iola High softball team squandered their early lead and fell at Parsons on Tuesday. The Mustangs led 4-1 after the second inning but the Vikings scored four runs in the sixth and walked it off in the seventh.

April 26, 2023 - 2:31 PM

Iola's Elza Clift pitches to home plate in a home game earlier this season. REGISTER/QUINN BURKITT

PARSONS — An early advantage didn’t last as the Iola High softball squad dropped a game at Parsons on Tuesday. 

The Mustangs scored two runs in each of the first two innings to take a 4-1 advantage. Parsons then scored four runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to knot the game at 7-7. The Vikings walked it off in the bottom of the seventh inning for the 8-7 victory. 

Elza Clift went the whole way for Iola in the pitcher’s circle, allowing eight runs on 10 hits through six innings of work. She also struck out four and walked two. 

