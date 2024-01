WELLSVILLE — Second-chance points for Wellsville High, and an inability for Iola High’s Mustangs to finish shot attempts on their end of the floor spelled doom Friday in a 73-46 loss.

Wellsville broke open a tight game late in the first half, turning a five-point cushion into a 36-23 lead at intermission.

The beat continued into the second half, as the Eagles successfully turned on the jets to extend their lead to 58-36.