Iola High’s offense was clicking on all cylinders Friday in a 74-62 win over Osawatomie.

The Mustangs scored inside and outside, with leading scorers Cortland Carson and Landon Weide again able to break down a physical Trojan defense.

And with reserves like Matt Beckmon and Mac Leonard coming off the bench, and post players Lucas Maier and Grady Dougherty getting rebounds and second-chance points, the Mustang offense was a potent force.