OSAWATOMIE — Iola High’s mental toughness paid off again with a victory Tuesday.

The Mustangs took an early lead against Osawatomie, but the host Trojans bounced back every time Iola thought it had things under control.

Osawatomie’s Jasper Sallee drained a long 3-pointer to slice Iola’s lead to 59-55 with just over two minutes left before the Mustangs slammed the door down the stretch.