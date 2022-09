CHANUTE — The Iola High School varsity girls tennis team met at the Chanute triangular meet on Wednesday.

The Chanute Blue team secured the victory with six points, followed by Paola’s four points. Chanute’s Gold team and Iola tied for third place with five points apiece.

Keira Fawson and Rebekah Coltrane played singles for the Mustangs. Genevive Ward and Kennedy Maier as well as Madeleine Wanker and Molly Riebel were the pair of doubles duos.