Mustangs romp Osawatomie in sweep

OSAWATOMIE — Iola High School’s boys are on a hot streak. The Mustangs extended a two-game winning streak on Tuesday, defeating Osawatomie 61-25.

Tyler Boeken led the way with 22 points and seven boards.

Iola’s defense was fierce and the shooters white-hot early while building a mammoth lead. It all started within the first 15 seconds of the game when Eli Adams drained a three for the Mustangs. From there, Iola dominated, scoring at will for much of the first half. Osawatomie finally joined the Mustangs on the scoreboard early in the second quarter.