Mustangs take two from Osawatomie JV

Iola High’s junior varsity baseball team steamrolled visiting Osawatomie Monday to 16-1 and 9-5 wins Monday.

Cooper Riley’s three-run shot got things started in the opener as Iola scored nine in the first, five in the second and two in the third to institute a 15-run rule.

Carter Hutton had a single and RBI, TJ Taylor singled, Korbin Cloud had three singles and two runs, Drake DeLaTorre notched a single and double with four RBIs and two runs, Ashton Hesse singled and doubled with an RBI and two runs, while Briggs Michael singled twice with a run. Brandon McKarnin scored twice, Riley scored three runs. Payton Houk drove in a run.