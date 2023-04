LA CYGNE — The Iola High softball team couldn’t get out of its current funk and was dealt a pair of losses at Prairie View Tuesday afternoon.

It was a sluggish day at the plate for the Mustangs (0-6) who were outscored a cumulative 26-1 over the doubleheader. Reese Curry knocked in the lone run for Iola in the fourth inning of game two.

Game one