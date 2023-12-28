MV boys, girls squads will have unique split for postseason playoffs

MORAN — Supporters of Marmaton Valley High School’s basketball teams may have a difficult decision when the postseason comes around in late February.

That’s because the Wildcat boys and girls will have the distinction of playing their postseason tournaments in different classifications this season, the only school in the state that will do so.

Marmaton Valley Principal and athletics director Brian Campbell explained the circumstances that will ship the boys to the Class 1A-II Substate in St. Paul, while the girls will play in the Class 1A-I Substate in Rosalia.