MV boys, girls squads will have unique split for postseason playoffs

For the first time, perhaps ever, a Kansas high school's boys and girls basketball teams will be in different classifications for the postseason tournaments. Marmaton Valley is in that unique position because of another school's decision this year to not field a girls squad.

December 28, 2023 - 1:37 PM

Marmaton Valley High's Khiana Haynes (00) makes a pass during a game earlier this season. Photo by Halie Luken / MVHS

MORAN — Supporters of Marmaton Valley High School’s basketball teams may have a difficult decision when the postseason comes around in late February.

That’s because the Wildcat boys and girls will have the distinction of playing their postseason tournaments in different classifications this season, the only school in the state that will do so.

Marmaton Valley Principal and athletics director Brian Campbell explained the circumstances that will ship the boys to the Class 1A-II Substate in St. Paul, while the girls will play in the Class 1A-I Substate in Rosalia.

