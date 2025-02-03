MV falls to Oswego

MORAN — Marmaton Valley High’s boys allowed only four Oswego players to score in their Three Rivers League showdown Friday.

Problem was, those four Oswego players scored a lot.

Demetri Williamson scored 21 points and three other Indians were in double figures as Oswego brought home a hard-fought 65-54 win to spoil Marmaton Valley’s homecoming.

The Indians threatened to run away with it with a 24-9 second quarter run to lead 38-19 at the break.

Marmaton Valley’s Brayden Lawson, Tyler Lord and Dominic Smith had other plans. Lawson and Lord combined for 17 of the Wildcats’ 19 points in the third quarter as MV sliced the gap to 51-38 after three quarters. Smith then erupted for his team-high 14 points in the fourth quarter. Marmaton Valley High’s Thomas Allee (34) puts up a shot against Oswego Friday. Photo by Halie Luken / MVHS

But it was too little, too late.

Oswego shot a jaw-dropping 46 free throws, hitting 27, to stay safely ahead.

Lawson wound up with 12 points and Lord scored 11.

The Wildcat junior varsity emerged with a 50-33 victory.

Kaden McVey led the way with 22 points, while Thomas Allee and Colin Ard scored six apiece. Dagan Barney, Kris McVey and Ethan Lawson all had four points. Brady Burton and Ryan Pugh both scored two.

Marmaton Valley (9-5) visits Southern Coffey County Tuesday and Altoona-Midway Friday.

Oswego (14-24-13-14—65)

FG/3pt FT F TP

O’Brien 0 0 3 0

Jackson 4/1 1 3 12

Hutchinson 1 8 4 10

Long 4 6 3 14

Williamson 6/1 6 3 21

Myers 1 6 3 8

Totals 16/2 27 19 65

MV (10-9-19-16—54)

Campbell 0/1 0 2 3

Smith 2/2 4 3 14

Granere 2 1 5 5

Stevenson 0 1 0 1

Morrison 0 0 3 0

Lord 2/1 4 3 11

E. Lawson 2 0 5 4

Allee 1 0 2 2

B. Lawson 5 2 5 12

McVey 1 0 1 2

Totals 15/4 12 31 54