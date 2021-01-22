Menu Search Log in

MV fends off Fillies

In a contest filled with storylines surrounding both team’s head coaches — Iola High’s Kelsey Johnson and Marmaton Valley High’s Becky Carlson — it was Carlson’s Wildcats that emerged with a hard-fought 37-34 victory over Johnson’s Fillies.

January 22, 2021 - 3:17 PM

Iola High’s Josie Plumlee (10) dribbles upcourt while under pressure from Marmaton Valley High defender Kaylee Becker Thursday. Becker’s defense was a key component in the Wildcats’ 37-34 victory. REGISTER/RICHARD LUKEN

HUMBOLDT — Chalk this one up for the mentor.

“Both teams played hard, you could tell just by watching it,” said Carlson, who coached at Iola for 15 years before returning to coach this season at her alma mater. “And we both just have a little bit of trouble scoring.”

