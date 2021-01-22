MV fends off Fillies

HUMBOLDT — Chalk this one up for the mentor.

In a contest filled with storylines surrounding both team’s head coaches — Iola High’s Kelsey Johnson and Marmaton Valley High’s Becky Carlson — it was Carlson’s Wildcats that emerged with a hard-fought 37-34 victory over Johnson’s Fillies.

“Both teams played hard, you could tell just by watching it,” said Carlson, who coached at Iola for 15 years before returning to coach this season at her alma mater. “And we both just have a little bit of trouble scoring.”