OSWEGO — A blistering start led Marmaton Valley High’s girls to victory Friday.

The Wildcats were keyed by sophomore Janae Granere’s 14 first-quarter points en route to a 47-16 romp over Oswego, pushing their record to 4-1.

Granere and Aly Ard teamed to score 20 of Marmaton Valley’s first 22 as the Wildcats took a 22-6 lead into the second quarter.