Wildcats earn split in opener

MORAN — Marmaton Valley High School’s boys and girls played Northeast High School of Arma Tuesday night. Marmaton Valley came away with the sweep. The girls won 40-24. The boys won 41-38 in overtime.

The girls jumped to a 20-7 lead at halftime. Good shot selection and great shooting by Payton Scharff were key to the Marmaton Valley lead. Scharff scored six points in the first half. Marmaton Valley sent Kendall Scharff, one of its captains, to the free-throw line twice in the first quarter. Scharff made both to assist in fueling the Wildcats’ run. Marmaton Valley was short-handed, having only eight girls available.

Northeast mounted a comeback in the third quarter thanks to good shooting, and the ability to take advantage of free-throw opportunities. Northeast outscored Marmaton Valley 11-8 in the third. The Wildcats still led 28-18.