 | Fri, Sep 24, 2021
Menu Search Log in

MV Junior High volleyball sweeps Blu-Jays

Marmaton Valley Junior High made quick work of Pleasanton on the volleyball court Thursday, winning 25-8 and 25-6. A busy weekend lies ahead for the Wildcats.

Sports

September 24, 2021 - 2:44 PM

Marmaton Valley Junior High's Braelyn Sutton prepares to set up a teammate Thursday. Photo by Halie Luken

MORAN — Marmaton Valley Junior High’s A team rolled to a straight-set victory over visiting Pleasanton Thursday, 25-8 and 25-6.

“We’ve been on the other ends of games like that,” Wildcat volleyball coach Brenda Mills said.

Braelyn Sutton led Marmaton Valley with eight points and three kills. Kylah Sander was next with seven points and two kills, Tierce Moore with six points, Shelby Sprague with five and Jetta Matthews with four. Jacee Mattox added three points and a kill. Andie Carr and Jae Beachner had three points.

Related
September 17, 2021
September 25, 2020
September 13, 2018
September 10, 2011
Most Popular