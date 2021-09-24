MV Junior High volleyball sweeps Blu-Jays

MORAN — Marmaton Valley Junior High’s A team rolled to a straight-set victory over visiting Pleasanton Thursday, 25-8 and 25-6.

“We’ve been on the other ends of games like that,” Wildcat volleyball coach Brenda Mills said.

Braelyn Sutton led Marmaton Valley with eight points and three kills. Kylah Sander was next with seven points and two kills, Tierce Moore with six points, Shelby Sprague with five and Jetta Matthews with four. Jacee Mattox added three points and a kill. Andie Carr and Jae Beachner had three points.