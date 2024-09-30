MV, others visit Iola in middle school volleyball tournament

Iola Middle School’s seventh-graders are staying busy as the 2024 volleyball season nears its end.

On Saturday, the Mustangs hosted a tournament with teams from Humboldt, Independence, Marmaton Valley and Royster middle schools.

Iola went 1-3 on the day, falling 25-19 and 25-10 to Humboldt, and 25-13 to Indy, 25-17 and 25-17 and 25-14 to Royster. The Mustangs defeated Marmaton Valley, 25-17 and 25-17.

“The girls played really well and I’m ready for us to take this momentum going into this week,” head coach Aubrey Westhoff said. “Throughout the tournament Kiera Goranson had some amazing serves and plays. Hilary Gean did an exceptional job working the net and not letting things get by her.”

Goranson racked up 9 aces on the day, followed by Cora Boren with seven, Brynna Jelinek and Hilary Gean each with four and Leanna Flory with three. Boren, Moira Springer, Flory, Jelinek and Gean also had strong days with their passing. Marmaton Valley Junior High’s Amanda Kierych awaits the ball a tournament match in Iola Saturday. Photo by Halie Luken / MVHS

MARMATON Valley’s day on the court also included a 25-12, 25-8 loss to Royster, a 25-18 and 25-13 loss to Humboldt and a 25-11 and 25-12 loss to Independence.

ON THURSDAY, Iola’s middle-schoolers were at Burlington.

The eighth-grade A team won four out of five sets, 25-22, 17-25, 25-16 and 25-19.

“I couldn’t ask for a more coachable group of young ladies,” eighth-grade coach Stacy Sprague said. “They are fun to coach. I appreciate each and every one of them. We are learning to be better teammates and recognizing what it takes on the court to win.”

Haidyn Desmarteau led the A team with 11 aces, followed by Kinzley Fountain and Camryn Wille with four each. Lily Jerome added three.

The B team won all three sets, 25-19, 25-19 and 15-13.

“Kailyn Rodriguez again is our leading server (eight aces) and force on the team,” Sprague said. “Bayleigh (Rutherford) is leading the team with her passes and enthusiasm.”

The C team fell, 25-14, 25-15.

“Danika Hill had a tremendous game,” Sprague said, including five service aces. “They are all still improving, and our serving is getting better each and every day.”

IOLA’S seventh-graders also competed against Burlington.