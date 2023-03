MORAN — Marmaton Valley High softball had a tough go of it Thursday, falling 19-0 and 17-6 to the visiting Uniontown Eagles.

Uniontown took control early, scoring four runs in the top of the first of Game 1, before erupting for a combined 13 runs over the fourth and fifth innings.

The Wildcats, conversely, were limited to two hits, a second-inning single by Tayven Sutton and a third-inning single by Brooklyn Adams.