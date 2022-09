MORAN — Marmaton Valley High’s volleyball team went 1-1 in a pair of matches Tuesday, defeating visiting Southeast High of Cherokee in straight sets before falling to Jayhawk-Linn.

The Wildcats opened with a 25-21 and 25-20 win over Southeast. Jayhawk-Linn prevailed, 25-14 and 25-11.

The split puts the Wildcats at 12-7 on the season, with a quadrangular on the schedule Thursday in Caney. Also slated to play are Sedan and Oswego.