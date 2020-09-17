Menu Search Log in

MV starts slowly, ends on high note

The MV volleyball team wasn't ready at the start of competition Tuesday, the team's head coach said. However, the Wildcats were humming by the end of the evening.

September 17, 2020 - 9:48 AM

OSWEGO — Marmaton Valley High’s Wildcats got off to a slow start Tuesday, but picked up the pace and ended their evening on a successful note.

Marmaton Valley went 1-2 on the day, falling first to Jayhawk-Linn and then to host Oswego in straight sets before ending the day with a straight-set win over Pleasanton.

“We simply didn’t compete against Jayhawk-Linn,” Wildcat head coach Tara Kegler said. “The girls had some miscommunication on coverage spots, which then led to their heads dropping, and we didn’t have a fighting chance.

