MV starts slowly, ends on high note

OSWEGO — Marmaton Valley High’s Wildcats got off to a slow start Tuesday, but picked up the pace and ended their evening on a successful note.

Marmaton Valley went 1-2 on the day, falling first to Jayhawk-Linn and then to host Oswego in straight sets before ending the day with a straight-set win over Pleasanton.

“We simply didn’t compete against Jayhawk-Linn,” Wildcat head coach Tara Kegler said. “The girls had some miscommunication on coverage spots, which then led to their heads dropping, and we didn’t have a fighting chance.