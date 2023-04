ARMA — Cooper Scharff missed out on a gold medal hat trick by .09 seconds Thursday.

After breezing to wins in the long jump and 100-meter dash, the Marmaton Valley High eighth-grader was barreling stride for stride down the stretch in the 400-meter dash with Liberal (Mo.) runner Ben Dingman. But Dingman crossed the finish line in 59.21 seconds, .09 seconds better than Scharff’s 59.30.

Most folks can’t blink that fast.