PLEASANTON — Marmaton Valley Junior High controlled the line of scrimmage, and the scoreboard Thursday.

The Wildcats cruised to a 52-6 win over host Pleasanton.

“There were many positives executed last night,” head coach Dan Uhlrich said Friday. “The improvement from Week 1 has been very impressive with this group. The only way to improve is to consistently work hard. We did a nice job of knowing our snap counts this week. We tackled so much better.”