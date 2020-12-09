Menu Search Log in

MVJH girls prevail

Marmaton Valley Junior High's girls defeated Crest, 17-11, by closing the game with a 9-2 run Monday. The win lifts the Wildcats to 4-2.

December 9, 2020 - 10:14 AM

MORAN —  A 9-2 run to end the game Monday, gave Marmaton Valley Junior High’s girls a 17-11 victory over visiting Crest.

Crest led 9-8 at halftime before the Wildcats took control.

“To finish on a 9-2 run showed a lot,” Wildcat head coach Dan Uhlrich said. “We played hard.”

