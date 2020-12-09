MVJH girls prevail

MORAN — A 9-2 run to end the game Monday, gave Marmaton Valley Junior High’s girls a 17-11 victory over visiting Crest.
Crest led 9-8 at halftime before the Wildcats took control.
“To finish on a 9-2 run showed a lot,” Wildcat head coach Dan Uhlrich said. “We played hard.”
