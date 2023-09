MORAN — The Marmaton Valley Junior High volleyball teams matched up with Northeast-Arma and Jayhawk-Linn at home Monday.

The A Wildcats took down Northeast-Arma in two sets, 25-13 and 26-24.

Grayce Dodson scored a team-high 11 points while Reagan Marshall had six points in the opening set. In the second set, Layla Cook had a team-high nine points while Kennlee Redburnhad six points and Evva Sander had four points.