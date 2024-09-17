 | Tue, Sep 17, 2024
MVJH splits road matches

Marmaton Valley Junior HIgh's volleyball team defeated Crest in a three-set nail biter, and fell to Yates Center in a triangular Monday.

September 17, 2024 - 2:18 PM

Marmaton Valley Junior High's Layten Blevins passes the ball in a match earlier this season. Photo by Myleigh Eslick / MVHS

COLONY — Marmaton Valley Junior High’s volleyball team won a thriller over rival Crest Middle School Monday.

The Wildcats split the first two sets against Crest, falling 26-24 before rebounding to win the second, 25-23, to set up the tiebreaker. Marmaton Valley found its footing in the decisive third set, winning 15-9.

Marmaton Valley also took on Yates Center Middle School, falling 25-10 and 25-13.

Kenna Bryant-Boone and Clara Ferguson shared high-scoring honors over the two matches with 12 points apiece. Kloie Snavely scored 11, Grayce Dodson seven, Layten Blevins and Kinsley Vance each had five and Reagan Marshall scored four.

Marmaton Valley is at Northeast Thursday.

