MVJH squads tangle with Yates Center

MORAN — Marmaton Valley Junior High raced to a 30-0 lead at halftime and cruised from there in a 44-14 win over Yates Center Thursday.

While pleased with the win, Wildcat head coach Dan Uhlrich noted his team must do a better job of eliminating mistakes that allowed Yates Center to earn momentum in the third quarter.

“Defensively, we played well,” he said. “We are continuing to improve. It was good to see that we grabbed the momentum back at the end and finished the game the right way.”

Marmaton Valley hosts Southeast-Cherokee next Thursday. Marmaton Valley Junior High’s Jaiden Lieberman makes a pass in a match Thursday. Photo by Halie Luken / MVHS

MARMATON Valley also hosted Yates Center in volleyball, with the visiting YC squads winning in A, B and C team action.

Yates Center won the A team affair, 25-7 and 25-23. Grayce Dodson led the MV squad with four points, followed by Kenna Bryant-Boone with two and Clara Ferguson and Kinsley Vance with one apiece.

Yates Center prevailed in a three-set thriller over the MV B team, winning 24-26, 25-22 and 15-13 in the tiebreaker.

Emily Heskett served up 19 points, followed by Layten Blevins with nine, Amanda Kierych and Kloie Snavely four apiece, Aubrie Heskett with two and Cambri O’Neal with one.

Yates Center prevailed, 25-13, in a one-set showdown. Morgan Kinzer had three points for Marmaton Valley.Aubrie Heskett and Taygen Stroud each scored two.

Individual statistics for Yates Center were not immediately available.