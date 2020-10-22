Menu Search Log in

MVJH tops St. Paul to finish season

The end of the 2020 football season was a successful one for Marmaton Valley Junior High Monday. The Wildcats crushed visiting St. Paul, 46-0 in a game that ended at halftime.

October 22, 2020 - 8:31 AM

MORAN — Marmaton Valley Junior High’s football team ended its 2020 season on a high note Monday, rolling past visiting St. Paul, 46-0.

The game was ended at halftime, due to Kansas eight-man mercy rules.

Kason Becker led the way with four rushing touchdowns, and another one receiving. Brayden Lawson passed for a touchdown and a two-point conversion. Todd Stephenson added a rushing touchdown, and Tyler Lord rushed in a two-point try.

