MVJH tops St. Paul to finish season

MORAN — Marmaton Valley Junior High’s football team ended its 2020 season on a high note Monday, rolling past visiting St. Paul, 46-0.

The game was ended at halftime, due to Kansas eight-man mercy rules.

Kason Becker led the way with four rushing touchdowns, and another one receiving. Brayden Lawson passed for a touchdown and a two-point conversion. Todd Stephenson added a rushing touchdown, and Tyler Lord rushed in a two-point try.