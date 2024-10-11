MVJH volleyball goes 2-1; Wildcat football team cruises in second half

MORAN — Marmaton Valley Junior High had a successful night on the volleyball court Thursday, going 2-1 in its three matches against Southeast

The Wildcat A team won in straight sets, 25-20 and 25-20. Kinsley Vance led the way with eight points, followed by Kenna Bryant-Boone with six, Layten Blevins five, Reagan Marshall four and Grayce Dodson and Clara Ferguson, three each.

Marmaton Valley’s B team won its first set, 25-23, but lost the next two, 25-8 and 15-10.

Amanda Kierych racked up 12 points, followed by Blevins with five and Aubrie and Emily Heskett, two each. Cambri O’Neal, Kloie Snavely and Morgan Kinzer all had one point.

The C team won its sets, 25-12. Taygen Stroud scored eight, Jaiden Lieberman had four, Aubrie Heskett two and Ellie Stinnett one.

The Wildcats will be at Southern Coffey County Monday before wrapping up the season next Thursday at home against Crest. Marmaton Valley Junior High’s Reagan Marshall awaits the ball in a match Thursday. Photo by Halie Luken / MVHS

Second half propels MV on gridiron

MORAN — Marmaton Valley Junior High took control in the second half to break open a close game against visiting Southeast Thursday evening.

A goal-line stand in the waning seconds of the second quarter helped preserve a 20-14 Wildcat lead before Marmaton Valley twice in the third quarter put some distance in what became a 46-22 victory.

“We were a tad out of sync in the first half, but the second half we were focused and did the things we needed to get done,” Wildcat head coach Dan Uhlrich said.

Lane Lord scored on runs of 5 and 12 yards, while Jay Henry had a 23-yard touchdown run to take a 20-14 lead.

Southeast was at the Wildcat 1-yard line on fourth and goal when Marmaton Valley’s defense forced a fumble just short of the goal line to end the half.

Lord added runs of 43 and 6 yards and then scored on a long kickoff return.

Henry’s 3-yard run ended the scoring.

“Other than one big pass play in the second half our defense really stepped up,” Uhlrich said. “Our offense was more physical than theirs and we played a smart second half.”