MVJH volleyball hits the court

MORAN — Marmaton Valley Junior High’s volleyball teams started the 2024 season on a tough note Thursday.

The Wildcat A and B teams lost third-set tie-breakers against visiting Jayhawk-Linn, while the C team lost its only set of the day, 25-16.

Still, there were several highlights for the Wildcats.

In A team play, Marmaton Valley won the first set, 25-20, but was denied a chance at another victory with a 25-23 setback in the second. Jayhawk-Linn maintained that momentum by cruising to a third-set win, 15-5.

Kinsley Vance led the Wildcats with 13 points, followed by Kenna Bryant-Boone with 10, Grayce Dodson and Reagan Marshall three each, Layten Blevins two and Kloie Snavely, one..

The B team rallied after a 25-14 loss in its first set and won a tight 25-22 second set. But the Jayhawks recovered nicely in the third set to seal the win, 15-7.

Amanda Kierych scored nine to lead the MV B-teamers, followed by Emily Heskett with seven, Blevins with three ,Ellie Stinnett with two and Aubrie Heskett and Taygen Stroud one apiece.

Stroud scored three points, jaiden Lieberman had two and Aubrie Heskett one for the C team.

Marmaton Valley hosts Yates Center, Pleasanton and Thayer Monday.