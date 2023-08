The Marmaton Valley Junior High volleyball squad matched up against Yates Center as well as Pleasanton and Thayer over the weekend.

The Wildcats came out firing and took down Yates Center in the first match of the season, sweeping Yates Center by scores of 25-9, 25-23 and 15-3.

Marmaton Valley then took down Pleasanton in two sets, 25-16 and 25-17.