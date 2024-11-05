MVJH Wildcat squads hit road to Northeast

Marmaton Valley Junior High’s Kloie Snavely puts up a shot Monday at Northeast. Photo by Adisyn Pritchard / MVHS

ARMA — Fresh off opening their 2024 season Friday, Marmaton Valley High’s basketball teams were right back in action Monday evening at Northeast.

The Wildcat girls dropped a pair of contests, 24-16 in A team play and 18-10 in B team action.

The MVJH boys fell 44-15 in the A team contest, 29-6 in B team and 15-2 in the C team game.

Emma Louk’s 10 points led Marmaton Valley’s girls A team. Regan Marshall added five and Kloie Snavely one.

Layten Blevins scored five, Ellie Stinnett three and Snavely two in the B team game.

Truett Blevins scored six and Lane Lord five for the MV boys in the A team game. Jaron Curl and Cooper Welch added two points apiece.

Curl, Daniel Allee and Kaiden Woods scored two points each for the Wildcat B team.

Tyler Borth’s bucket was the only score for Marmaton Valley’s C team in a two-quarter game.

The Wildcats are back in action Thursday at Central Heights.